Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $430.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $413.88.
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $328.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $582.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
