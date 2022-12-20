Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $430.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $328.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $582.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.40.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,411 shares of company stock worth $7,651,223. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

