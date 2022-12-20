AHL Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,922 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.7% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $111.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

