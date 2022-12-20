Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $311.61. 9,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,291. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

