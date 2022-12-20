Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading 6.7% Higher

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) shares rose 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.40 and last traded at $41.39. Approximately 25,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 669,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of -0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.19). Analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $216,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $332,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,306,218.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $216,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,876,833 shares of company stock valued at $80,812,471. Insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,122 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $32,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 770,924 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,315,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 698.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 455,525 shares during the period.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.