Alembic Global Advisors Downgrades RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) to Neutral

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $217.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.0 %

RBC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.20 and its 200-day moving average is $224.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.32 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total transaction of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.