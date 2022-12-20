Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 597.5% in the third quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 897,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 768,724 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $485,000. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 502.5% in the third quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 34,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,811 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,943,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 77,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,850,620. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $55.03.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.