Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,265 shares during the quarter. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF makes up 3.0% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.76% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 55,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Price Performance

PSP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,281. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $15.65.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.