Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,899 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.43. The stock had a trading volume of 66,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,898,079. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $108.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average is $91.99.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

