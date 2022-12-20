Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $10.75 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AQN. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.91.

NYSE:AQN opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

