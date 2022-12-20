Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALGT. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.75.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.53. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $195.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

