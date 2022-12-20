Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Altice USA to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Pivotal Research downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Trading Up 2.4 %

Altice USA stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading

