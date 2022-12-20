Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn Sells 2,455 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $205,655.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 901,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,548,812.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Leslie Kohn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambarella alerts:

On Monday, September 26th, Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05.

Ambarella Stock Up 2.9 %

AMBA stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.95. 588,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,196. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $220.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMBA. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ambarella from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna started coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.35.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.