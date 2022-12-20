American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $25,155.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

