American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $100.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AEP. Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.12.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

