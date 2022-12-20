American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Lowered by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,973 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 3.4% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.89. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

