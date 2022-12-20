American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $60,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in American Express by 63.0% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 525 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express Stock Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.89. The company has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

