Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Trading Up 14.7%

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) shares were up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 107,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 230,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$158.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.71.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

