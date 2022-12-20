Analysts Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) PT at C$4.80

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Chorus Aviation Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$3.21 on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$2.24 and a 1 year high of C$4.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$651.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.00.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

