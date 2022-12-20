Analysts Set Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Price Target at $139.25

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.25.

Several research firms recently commented on CLH. UBS Group lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.35 and its 200 day moving average is $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 132.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $56,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

