Analysts Set Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Target Price at $24.25

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,784 shares of company stock valued at $259,344 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $137,000.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $951.61 million, a PE ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 1.32. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $30.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

