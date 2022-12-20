Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) versus Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) Head-To-Head Review

Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY – Get Rating) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Adocia has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andritz has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Adocia alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adocia and Andritz’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adocia $7.16 million 11.57 -$26.92 million N/A N/A Andritz $7.65 billion 0.76 $385.10 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Andritz has higher revenue and earnings than Adocia.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adocia and Andritz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adocia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Andritz 0 1 4 0 2.80

Andritz has a consensus price target of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 427.52%. Given Andritz’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Andritz is more favorable than Adocia.

Profitability

This table compares Adocia and Andritz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adocia N/A N/A N/A Andritz 5.27% 22.50% 4.61%

Summary

Andritz beats Adocia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adocia

(Get Rating)

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. Its proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to optimize the performance of therapeutic proteins. The company's clinical product pipeline includes insulin formulations, such as BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200, which are ultra-rapid formulations based on rapid insulin lispro; BioChaperone Combo, a combination of acting insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro; BioChaperone LisPram, a combination of prandial insulin with pramlintide; and BioChaperone Glucagon, an aqueous formulation of human glucagon for the treatment of hypoglycemia, as well as M1Pram, a metabolite of insulin glargine and pramlintide. Its preclinical pipeline includes bi-hormonal products, which include BioChaperone AsPram, which is a combination of rapid insulin aspart with pramlintide; and BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutidea, which is a fixed combination of insulin glargine with an analogue of the GLP-1 receptor. In addition, the company's preclinical pipeline includes multihormonal products for the treatment of obesity, including BioChaperone GluExe, which is a combination of glucagon and exenatide; PramExe, which is a combination of pramlintide and exenatide; and BioChaperone PramGluExe, which is a triple combination of pramlintide, glucagon and exenatide. It has a strategic alliance with Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize BioChaperone Lispro and BioChaperone Combo in China and other Asian and Middle Eastern territories. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Andritz

(Get Rating)

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides technologies, plants, and digital solutions, including automation and software solutions, and process know-how and services; and solutions for the production and processing of flat products and welding systems, as well as services for the metals processing industry. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators. The Separation segment offers mechanical and thermal technologies, as well as services and related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation to serve chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries; and technologies and services for the production of animal feed and biomass pellets. In addition, it serves to carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and solution for automotive industries. It operates primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for Adocia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adocia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.