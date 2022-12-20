Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $35.63 Million (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $35.63 million and $139,989.68 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,214.79 or 0.07205705 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $858.21 or 0.05074245 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00496466 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.14 or 0.29421885 BTC.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH launched on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

