API3 (API3) Trading Down 14% Over Last Week

API3 (API3) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. API3 has a market cap of $73.44 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00007009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, API3 has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $885.01 or 0.05241552 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00497890 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.96 or 0.29500212 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for API3 is api3.org.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

