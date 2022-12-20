Apollo Currency (APL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $11.20 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and approximately $978,643.98 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00070591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00053382 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022060 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.