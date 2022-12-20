Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 16.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 22.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,530,000 after buying an additional 409,683 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 99,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.0% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $75.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

