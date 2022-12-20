AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

ATR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.12. The company had a trading volume of 193,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,973. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. AptarGroup has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $124.14.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 24.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,002,000 after purchasing an additional 571,194 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter worth about $47,637,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 71.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 661,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,273,000 after acquiring an additional 275,680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 111.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 488,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after acquiring an additional 257,286 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,377 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

