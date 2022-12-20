ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1109 per share by the energy company on Monday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09.
ARC Resources Trading Down 1.4 %
AETUF opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.32. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55.
ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.
ARC Resources Company Profile
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.
