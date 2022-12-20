ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1109 per share by the energy company on Monday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09.

AETUF opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.32. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AETUF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

