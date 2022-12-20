Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Shares Gap Up to $14.62

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.62, but opened at $15.08. Ardmore Shipping shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 8,960 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $606.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth $25,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth $52,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

