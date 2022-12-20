Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund comprises 1.7% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth $212,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

