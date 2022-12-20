Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

Stock analysts at TD Securities started coverage on shares of Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 86.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Aritzia Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Aritzia stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $49.33.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

