ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,478 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12,101.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after buying an additional 737,713 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,387,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,255,000 after acquiring an additional 694,427 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 179.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,439,000 after acquiring an additional 628,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after buying an additional 471,622 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 209.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 672,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after buying an additional 455,259 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66.

