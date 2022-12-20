ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 4.0% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $139.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.72 and its 200-day moving average is $140.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

