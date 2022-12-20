ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 667 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,225,000 after purchasing an additional 52,676 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 626,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $118.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.18. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

