Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after purchasing an additional 532,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,186 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,862,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,468,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,300,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.46.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $201.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.41.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

