Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0367 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARESF shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

