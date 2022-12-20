ASD Market Cap Hits $41.86 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0634 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $41.86 million and $2.05 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06421184 USD and is down -7.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,832,629.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

