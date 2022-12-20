Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Atour Lifestyle’s (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 21st. Atour Lifestyle had issued 4,750,000 shares in its public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $52,250,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During Atour Lifestyle’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATAT opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Atour Lifestyle has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of March 31, 2021, its hotel network covered 608 hotels spanning 131 cities in China, with a total of 71,121 hotel rooms, including 575 manachised hotels with a total of 66,267 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 299 hotels with a total of 32,825 rooms under development.

