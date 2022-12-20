Augur 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.42 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Augur has a total market capitalization of $53.09 million and approximately $12.42 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be bought for $4.83 or 0.00028688 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $873.03 or 0.05182398 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00495708 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.85 or 0.29370963 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.