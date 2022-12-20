Augur 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.40 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for $4.84 or 0.00028696 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Augur has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $53.22 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Augur Profile
Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
