Augur Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Augur has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can currently be purchased for $4.85 or 0.00028730 BTC on major exchanges. Augur has a market cap of $53.39 million and approximately $10.81 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Augur Token Profile
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
