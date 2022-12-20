Baker Boyer National Bank Acquires 1,231 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 136,235 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 503,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after acquiring an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 419,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.