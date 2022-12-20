Baker Boyer National Bank Acquires 2,282 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CVE opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.30.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $13.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

