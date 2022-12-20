Baker Boyer National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Baker Boyer National Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 154,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,112,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,721 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 38,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19.

