Baldrige Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,226.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 113,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 108,937 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.68 and its 200 day moving average is $135.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

