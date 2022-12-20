Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires 129,985 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 4,332.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,985 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned about 0.08% of Regency Centers worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.5% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 74,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 27.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

REG stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,629. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

