Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 32,895 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,895 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned about 0.15% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9,203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 113,017 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 55,292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $99.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,756. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $100.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day moving average is $99.78.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.