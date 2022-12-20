Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.6% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Danaher by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Danaher by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 108,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,800,000 after buying an additional 32,883 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Danaher news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

