Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 195.7% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

A stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.90. 9,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $162.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.46. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at $40,597,409.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,692 shares of company stock valued at $34,319,577.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

