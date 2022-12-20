Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 26 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,156 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $10.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $731.60. 8,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,125. The company has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $779.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $740.36 and a 200 day moving average of $666.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

