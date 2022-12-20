Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 279 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,094,000 after acquiring an additional 111,680 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

APO stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,090. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.